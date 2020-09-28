

Teenager tortured at Ukhiya

One local Jalal Ahmed shaved his head with a spade. Later, a video of the incident was made viral on social media.

The victim Syed Ahmed, 15, is the son of one Zakir Hossain of Paschim Sonarpara area in Jaliapalong Union of the upazila.

His elder sister Jobaida Begum lodged a complaint accusing four including Jalal Ahmed with Ukhiya Police Station (PS) on Saturday.

Jobaida said, without any offence, Jalal Ahmed, son of Shamsul Alam, caught her brother from Sonarpara Bazaar and tortured him in his house on suspicion of cattle lifting.

She also said her brother was kept tied to a tree for the whole night. A garland of shoes was also put around his neck.

Local Union Parishad Member Mohammad Rafiq Ullah confirmed the incident.









He said the victim was rescued and admitted to a local hospital.

Accused Jalal Uddin said, he has done this as a lesson so that cattle lifting is never repeated in the locality. There was no other purpose, he added.

Ukhiya PS Officer-in-Charge Ahmed Manzur Morshed said, after inquiry, legal action will be taken against the accused.

