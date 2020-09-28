AL leader’s wife arrested for torturing domestic help





Police sources said the victim worked at the house of Rabeya Akter Jhumur, wife of Sreebardi Upazila Unit Awami League (AL) Joint Secretary Ahsan Habib.

Jhumur had allegedly been torturing the child for the last 15 days. As the victim fell sick, she sent the victim to her house.

Later, the victim's family called the national emergency helpline 999 at night and complained about the matter.

Upon receiving the complaint, police went to Jhumur's house and detained her.

The injured child was, first, admitted to Sherpur Sadar Hospital on Friday night and, later on Saturday afternoon, shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

The victim was not fed regularly, nor was she allowed to see her parents, rather beaten.

Sherpur Hospital Residential Medical Officer Khairul Kabir said the injury marks on her body indicate that she was tortured for a long time. Injury marks also were found on her private parts.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Sadar Circle) Aminul Islam said a case was filed with Sreebardi Police Station against Jhumur in this connection.

She was sent to jail on Saturday afternoon following a court order, the ASP added.















