World Tourism Day observed





BHOLA: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at the conference room of deputy commissioner's office with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Masud Alam Siddik as chief guest and Additional DC (General) Mridha Md Mojahidul Islam in the chair.

It was addressed, among others, by Sadar Upazila Chairman Mosharraf Hossain, Civil Surgeon Wazed Ali, and Bhola Press Club General Secretary (GS) Amitabh Apu as special guests.

Speakers said there are huge tourism potentials in Bhola. In this connection, they referred that many small countries in the world have become economically rich through tourism.

"We are also to tap our potentials, and it is the right time," they added.

The DC said necessary steps are being taken to develop the tourism industry in Bhola. Already, many works have been done to this end.

He referred that children have been confined in their houses with mobile phones and said they will learn new things through tourism.

LAXMIPUR: To observe the day, district administration organised a discussion meeting at its conference room.

DC Anjan Chandra Pal was chief gust at the meeting while ADC (General) Mohammad Shafiuzzaman Bhuiyan chaired it.

Among others, ADC (Revenue) Md Shahidul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police Mongnethoai Marma, District Family Planning Deputy Director Dr Ashfaqur Rahman Mamun, and District Primary Education Officer Munsur Ali Chowdhury were present as special guests.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district administration organised a discussion meeting at DC office conference room.

DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest at the meeting while district Awami League GS Advocate MA Hakim Hawlader attended it as special guest.

Among others, Indurkani Upazila Nirbahi Officer Hussain Mohammad Al Mujahid, Journalist Moniruzzaman Nasim, Advocate Mahmud Hossen Shukur, and youth organiser Hasibul Islam Hasan also spoke on the occasion.

RANGAMATI: To mark the day, district administration organised a discussion meeting and a prize-giving function in its conference room.

DC FM Mamunur Rashid, ADC (Revenue) Shilpi Rani Roy, Rangamati Public College Principal Humayun Kabir, and local Parjatan Corporation Manager Sujal Barua were present at the discussion meeting.

Later, prizes were distributed among participants of virtual art competition.

















The World Tourism Day was observed in the country as elsewhere in the globe on Sunday with the theme "Tourism and Rural Development".BHOLA: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at the conference room of deputy commissioner's office with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Masud Alam Siddik as chief guest and Additional DC (General) Mridha Md Mojahidul Islam in the chair.It was addressed, among others, by Sadar Upazila Chairman Mosharraf Hossain, Civil Surgeon Wazed Ali, and Bhola Press Club General Secretary (GS) Amitabh Apu as special guests.Speakers said there are huge tourism potentials in Bhola. In this connection, they referred that many small countries in the world have become economically rich through tourism."We are also to tap our potentials, and it is the right time," they added.The DC said necessary steps are being taken to develop the tourism industry in Bhola. Already, many works have been done to this end.He referred that children have been confined in their houses with mobile phones and said they will learn new things through tourism.LAXMIPUR: To observe the day, district administration organised a discussion meeting at its conference room.DC Anjan Chandra Pal was chief gust at the meeting while ADC (General) Mohammad Shafiuzzaman Bhuiyan chaired it.Among others, ADC (Revenue) Md Shahidul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police Mongnethoai Marma, District Family Planning Deputy Director Dr Ashfaqur Rahman Mamun, and District Primary Education Officer Munsur Ali Chowdhury were present as special guests.PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district administration organised a discussion meeting at DC office conference room.DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest at the meeting while district Awami League GS Advocate MA Hakim Hawlader attended it as special guest.Among others, Indurkani Upazila Nirbahi Officer Hussain Mohammad Al Mujahid, Journalist Moniruzzaman Nasim, Advocate Mahmud Hossen Shukur, and youth organiser Hasibul Islam Hasan also spoke on the occasion.RANGAMATI: To mark the day, district administration organised a discussion meeting and a prize-giving function in its conference room.DC FM Mamunur Rashid, ADC (Revenue) Shilpi Rani Roy, Rangamati Public College Principal Humayun Kabir, and local Parjatan Corporation Manager Sujal Barua were present at the discussion meeting.Later, prizes were distributed among participants of virtual art competition.