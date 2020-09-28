Video
Book on Chalan Beel unveiled in Natore

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Sept 27: An unveiling ceremony of a new book "Chalan Beeler Gan" was held at Baraigram Municipality Auditorium in the district on Saturday.
Mojnu Muhammad Ishaq, a famous song writer and composer, wrote the book.
Lawmaker of Baraigram-Gurudaspur Constituency Professor Md Abdul Quddus attended the function as chief guest and unveiled the cover of the book.
Head Teacher of Baraigram Pilot High School Mahbubur Rahaman chaired the function.
Mojnu Muhammad Ishaq gave the welcome speech at the function.
At that time, Publisher and Editor of the Weekly Chalan Beel Probaho Mahmudul Haque was also present.


