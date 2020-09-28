Three drown in three districts





BOGURA: A woman drowned in a pond in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Monowara Begum, 55, a resident of Paral Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Monowara Begum drowned in a pond nearby her house at noon.

Later, family members of the deceased recovered the body from the pond.

Sadar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Kafi Mandal confirmed the incident.

NATORE: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Shamiul Islam, 9, was the son of Shipon Ali of Maharajpur Village under Bilmaria Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shamiul went to a pond near their house for catching fish, and drowned.

Later, locals recovered the body from the pond.

Local UP Member Md Mominul Islam confirmed the incident.

NETRAKONA: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Kalmakanda Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Alvin, 5, son of Najrul Islam, a resident of Chinahala Village in the upazila.









Local sources said Alvin slipped into a ditch nearby a school when he went there along others classmates to collect biscuits at noon.

Later, locals rescued him and took to Kalmakanda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



