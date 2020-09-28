Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:26 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Three drown in three districts

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondents

A woman and two minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Natore and Netrakona, on Saturday.
BOGURA: A woman drowned in a pond in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Monowara Begum, 55, a resident of Paral Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Monowara Begum drowned in a pond nearby her house at noon.
Later, family members of the deceased recovered the body from the pond.
Sadar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Kafi Mandal confirmed the incident.
NATORE: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Shamiul Islam, 9, was the son of Shipon Ali of Maharajpur Village under Bilmaria Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Shamiul went to a pond near their house for catching fish, and drowned.
Later, locals recovered the body from the pond.
Local UP Member Md Mominul Islam confirmed the incident.
NETRAKONA: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in  Kalmakanda Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Alvin, 5, son of Najrul Islam, a resident of Chinahala Village in the upazila.




Local sources said Alvin slipped into a ditch nearby a school when he went there along others classmates to collect biscuits at noon.
Later, locals rescued him and took to Kalmakanda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatches police arms in Gazipur
BRU accorded a reception to Journalist Anisur Rahman
Obituary
Violence against women protested
Teenager tortured at Ukhiya
AL leader’s wife arrested for torturing domestic help
World Tourism Day observed
Book on Chalan Beel unveiled in Natore


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft