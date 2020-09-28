Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:26 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Corrupt officials won’t get exemption: Farhad Hossain

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Sept 27: State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Sunday said anybody including government officials who are involved in corruption would not get exemption.
"Our election manifesto spoke of a zero tolerance policy against corruption," he said adding that following the ruling party's election manifesto the government, so far, has shown zero tolerance to corruption.
The minister made this comment while inaugurating construction works of Khulna Divisional Commissioner's newly office and an auditorium project at Boyra area in the city as chief guest.
"We are not entertaining corruption and have worked to wipe it out," said the state minister.
"Our Prime Minister is working tirelessly for country's development. We must not destroy the development spree for a few corrupt men," he said. "We have taken initiative to build Khulna a model division." he added.
Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader presided over the meeting while Khulna City Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque and Public Administration Secretary Sheikh Yousuf Harun, addressed it as special guests.
Superintendent Engineer of Khulna Public Works (PWD) Circle and Project Director Sati Nath Basak said that the government has taken to construct the project involving cost of Taka 139.45 crore. The 10-storied building will be constructed along with a basement while the two storied auditorium will be constructed with  power sub-station, generator and other modern systems.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man takes recruiting officials hostage, snatches police arms in Gazipur
BRU accorded a reception to Journalist Anisur Rahman
Obituary
Violence against women protested
Teenager tortured at Ukhiya
AL leader’s wife arrested for torturing domestic help
World Tourism Day observed
Book on Chalan Beel unveiled in Natore


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft