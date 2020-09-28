Corrupt officials won’t get exemption: Farhad Hossain





"Our election manifesto spoke of a zero tolerance policy against corruption," he said adding that following the ruling party's election manifesto the government, so far, has shown zero tolerance to corruption.

The minister made this comment while inaugurating construction works of Khulna Divisional Commissioner's newly office and an auditorium project at Boyra area in the city as chief guest.

"We are not entertaining corruption and have worked to wipe it out," said the state minister.

"Our Prime Minister is working tirelessly for country's development. We must not destroy the development spree for a few corrupt men," he said. "We have taken initiative to build Khulna a model division." he added.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader presided over the meeting while Khulna City Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque and Public Administration Secretary Sheikh Yousuf Harun, addressed it as special guests.

Superintendent Engineer of Khulna Public Works (PWD) Circle and Project Director Sati Nath Basak said that the government has taken to construct the project involving cost of Taka 139.45 crore. The 10-storied building will be constructed along with a basement while the two storied auditorium will be constructed with power sub-station, generator and other modern systems.















KHULNA, Sept 27: State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Sunday said anybody including government officials who are involved in corruption would not get exemption."Our election manifesto spoke of a zero tolerance policy against corruption," he said adding that following the ruling party's election manifesto the government, so far, has shown zero tolerance to corruption.The minister made this comment while inaugurating construction works of Khulna Divisional Commissioner's newly office and an auditorium project at Boyra area in the city as chief guest."We are not entertaining corruption and have worked to wipe it out," said the state minister."Our Prime Minister is working tirelessly for country's development. We must not destroy the development spree for a few corrupt men," he said. "We have taken initiative to build Khulna a model division." he added.Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader presided over the meeting while Khulna City Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque and Public Administration Secretary Sheikh Yousuf Harun, addressed it as special guests.Superintendent Engineer of Khulna Public Works (PWD) Circle and Project Director Sati Nath Basak said that the government has taken to construct the project involving cost of Taka 139.45 crore. The 10-storied building will be constructed along with a basement while the two storied auditorium will be constructed with power sub-station, generator and other modern systems.