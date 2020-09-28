

Rice prices go up in Dinajpur for supply shortage

The crisis has been created for the corona situation and the last seven days' incessant rainfall. As a result, the day-labourers could not go out and their income suffered.

In the last seven days, the price of per bag rice has gone up to over Tk 200 from Tk 150. On the basis of types, per kg rice has increased by Tk 3 to 5.

Traders said the rice price has shot up as the millers have suddenly hiked the rate. On the other hand, the millers claimed, the rice prices have been fixed on the basis of paddy crisis and prices in the markets.

A visit to Bahadur Bazaar on Saturday last found the price hike caused by the seven-day rain.

Minikate variety was selling at Tk 52 per kg against Tk 48 earlier and BR-28 at Tk 50 against Tk 46, and BR-29 at Tk 48 against Tk 42. Per kg Guti Swarna variety was selling at Tk 44 against Tk 38 earlier.

Besides, per 50 kg bag of Minikate rice has increased to Tk 2,600 from Tk 2,400. BR-28 has gone up to Tk 2,450 from Tk 2,300 per bag and BR-29 to Tk 2,300 from Tk 2,100. The Guti Swarna variety has jumped to Tk 2,150 per bag from Tk 1,900.

Retail traders at Bahadur Bazaar defended their cause saying, the prices of the rice have registered rise with re-fixing of per bag at Tk 200 from Tk 150.

One of them Swapan Kumar said, "Millers are now controlling the rice market. We are compelled to sell rice at higher prices purchasing at higher rates from millers."

Meanwhile, buyers and sellers are engaging in bargains due to the mismatching prices of rice varieties.

District Rice Mill Owners Association President Md Mosaddek Hossen said, the rice prices get re-fixed on the basis of paddy prices and husking costs.

According to him, the present fall in the supply has heightened the paddy price. With this, the rice price has gone up accordingly.

He suggested the government saying it should import rice according to the demand to control the market.

He also stressed various food-friendly programmes for controlling the market.

A visit to different haats and bazaars in Dinajpur found abnormal supply fall of paddies. Only 200 to 300 sacks of paddies were found at the largest paddy haat at Gopalganj in Sadar Upazila. The price of per 75 kg bag of paddy has increased by Tk 300 to 400.

A customer Pradyut Sarker said, in a gap of 15 days, the price of per 75 kg bag of Minikate has shot up to Tk 2,250 from Tk 1,800, BR-28 to Tk 2,200 from Tk 1,900, and Swarna to Tk 2,150 from Tk 1,700.









He also said, with stocks of small medium farmers finishing, big farmers are now bringing in the stocked paddies to the markets and selling at higher rates. As a result, the instability has been created in the market.





