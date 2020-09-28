Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:26 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Sisi warns of instability

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

CAIRO, Sept 27: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned on Sunday against attempts to stoke instability in the country, following a recent spate of scattered and small-scale anti-government protests.
"Some people have been trying in recent weeks to take advantage of the tough measures we are taking," Sisi said at a ceremony to inaugurate an oil refining complex north of Cairo.
"They choose the hard conditions to harm and cast doubts among Egyptians over what we do."
Dozens of people took part in rare protests in recent days in several villages in Egypt, according to videos shared widely on social media, especially by sympathisers of the Muslim Brotherhood, an outlawed Islamist group.   -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sisi warns of instability
15 dead in Pak van inferno
Hundreds protest in Madrid
16 die in Chinese coal mine
Protest against Netanyahu despite virus lockdown
‘It is clear Lukashenko has to go’: Macron
Yemen warring sides agree to swap over 1,000 prisoners
Jaswant Singh dead, Modi pays tribute


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft