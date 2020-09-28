Sisi warns of instability

CAIRO, Sept 27: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned on Sunday against attempts to stoke instability in the country, following a recent spate of scattered and small-scale anti-government protests.

"Some people have been trying in recent weeks to take advantage of the tough measures we are taking," Sisi said at a ceremony to inaugurate an oil refining complex north of Cairo.

"They choose the hard conditions to harm and cast doubts among Egyptians over what we do."

Dozens of people took part in rare protests in recent days in several villages in Egypt, according to videos shared widely on social media, especially by sympathisers of the Muslim Brotherhood, an outlawed Islamist group. -AFP