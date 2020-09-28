15 dead in Pak van inferno

KARACHI, Sept 27: At least 15 people were killed when a passenger van travelling in southern Pakistan crashed and caught fire, officials said on Sunday.

The van was carrying passengers from Karachi to Hyderabad city when it struck an object and careered off the road late Saturday.

"The death toll in the unfortunate accident has reached 15," Owais Shah, the transport minister of Sindh province, told AFP.

Five other people were injured, three of them critically, he said. -AFP







