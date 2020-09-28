Video
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:25 AM
Protest against Netanyahu despite virus lockdown

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020

JERUSALEM, Sept 27: Thousands of Israelis gathered in Jerusalem late Saturday demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a day after the country tightened its lockdown aimed at stemming surging coronavirus cases.
Long processions of cars carrying people from throughout the country caused traffic jams in the city, with hundreds of small protests held at bridges and junctions nationwide.
Israel began a second nationwide lockdown on September 18 in a bid to bring down the world's highest coronavirus infection rate per capita.
On Friday, restrictions were tightened further, including limiting international travel and attending indoor prayers.
But lawmakers blocked a government proposal that would have limited protest gatherings by ruling people could only demonstrate in groups of 20 and within a kilometre of their residence.   -AFP


