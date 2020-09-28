Protest against Netanyahu despite virus lockdown





Long processions of cars carrying people from throughout the country caused traffic jams in the city, with hundreds of small protests held at bridges and junctions nationwide.

Israel began a second nationwide lockdown on September 18 in a bid to bring down the world's highest coronavirus infection rate per capita.

On Friday, restrictions were tightened further, including limiting international travel and attending indoor prayers.

But lawmakers blocked a government proposal that would have limited protest gatherings by ruling people could only demonstrate in groups of 20 and within a kilometre of their residence. -AFP















