Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:25 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

‘It is clear Lukashenko has to go’: Macron

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

‘It is clear Lukashenko has to go’: Macron

‘It is clear Lukashenko has to go’: Macron

PARIS, Sept 27: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko must step down, after the EU refused to recognise him as the legitimate president of the ex-Soviet country.
"It's clear he has to go," Macron told French weekly the Journal du Dimanche ahead of a trip to EU states Lithuania and Latvia, which border Belarus.
"It is a crisis of power, an authoritarian power that cannot accept the logic of democracy and which is hanging on by force. It is clear that Lukashenko has to go."
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Belarus since August 9 elections which opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya says she won, despite Lukashenko's insistence he took a landslide victory.
The embattled leader has launched a brutal crackdown against the protesters -- drawing condemnation from the West, but support from Moscow.
This week he triggered new demonstrations and fresh Western criticism when he held a secret inauguration for himself.
Macron on Sunday said he had been "impressed by the courage of the protesters".
"They know the risks they are taking by demonstrating every weekend, and yet, they are pushing forward with the movement to make democracy come alive in this country that has been deprived of it for so long," he said.
"Women in particular, who march every Saturday, command our respect," he added.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sisi warns of instability
15 dead in Pak van inferno
Hundreds protest in Madrid
16 die in Chinese coal mine
Protest against Netanyahu despite virus lockdown
‘It is clear Lukashenko has to go’: Macron
Yemen warring sides agree to swap over 1,000 prisoners
Jaswant Singh dead, Modi pays tribute


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft