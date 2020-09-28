Azerbaijan, Armenia on war footing after casualties in heavy fighting



An image grab taken from a video made available on the official web site of the Armenian Defence Ministry on September 27, 2020, allegedly shows destroying of Azeri military vehicles during clashes between Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. photo : AFP

The worst clashes since 2016 have raised the spectre of a fresh war between arch enemies Azerbaijan and Armenia which have been locked for decades in a territorial dispute over the Armenia-backed breakaway region of Nagorny Karabakh.

A major confrontation between the ex-Soviet Caucasus neighbours would draw in big regional players Moscow and Ankara.

Russia, France, Germany and the EU swiftly urged an "immediate ceasefire," while Pope Francis prayed for peace.

The Armenian defence ministry spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said intense fighting continued along the Karabakh frontline Sunday afternoon.

Azerbaijan said it had captured seven of its Armenian-controlled villages, a claim Yerevan denied.

In a televised address to the nation earlier in the day, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev vowed victory over Armenian forces.

"Our cause is just and we will win," Aliyev said, repeating a famous quote from Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's address at the outbreak of World War II in Russia.









"Karabakh is Azerbaijan," he said.

Both Armenia and the breakaway region of Nagorny Karabakh declared martial law and military mobilisation.

"Get ready to defend our sacred homeland," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook. -AFP

