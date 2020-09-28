Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:25 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Azerbaijan, Armenia on war footing after casualties in heavy fighting

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

An image grab taken from a video made available on the official web site of the Armenian Defence Ministry on September 27, 2020, allegedly shows destroying of Azeri military vehicles during clashes between Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. photo : AFP

An image grab taken from a video made available on the official web site of the Armenian Defence Ministry on September 27, 2020, allegedly shows destroying of Azeri military vehicles during clashes between Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. photo : AFP

YEREVAN, Sept 27: Baku and Yerevan put themselves on a war footing after heavy fighting erupted on Sunday between Azerbaijan and Armenian separatists, claiming military and civilian casualties on both sides, including at least one child.
The worst clashes since 2016 have raised the spectre of a fresh war between arch enemies Azerbaijan and Armenia which have been locked for decades in a territorial dispute over the Armenia-backed breakaway region of Nagorny Karabakh.
A major confrontation between the ex-Soviet Caucasus neighbours would draw in big regional players Moscow and Ankara.
Russia, France, Germany and the EU swiftly urged an "immediate ceasefire," while Pope Francis prayed for peace.
The Armenian defence ministry spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said intense fighting continued along the Karabakh frontline Sunday afternoon.
Azerbaijan said it had captured seven of its Armenian-controlled villages, a claim Yerevan denied.
In a televised address to the nation earlier in the day, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev vowed victory over Armenian forces.
"Our cause is just and we will win," Aliyev said, repeating a famous quote from Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's address at the outbreak of World War II in Russia.




"Karabakh is Azerbaijan," he said. 
Both Armenia and the breakaway region of Nagorny Karabakh declared martial law and military mobilisation.
"Get ready to defend our sacred homeland," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sisi warns of instability
15 dead in Pak van inferno
Hundreds protest in Madrid
16 die in Chinese coal mine
Protest against Netanyahu despite virus lockdown
‘It is clear Lukashenko has to go’: Macron
Yemen warring sides agree to swap over 1,000 prisoners
Jaswant Singh dead, Modi pays tribute


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft