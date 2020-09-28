Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:24 AM
latest
Home Sports

Suarez can take Atletico to a different level, says Simeone

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

MADRID, SEPT 27: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone believes Luis Suarez can lift the club to new heights and said his new signing will be in the squad to face Granada on Sunday.
Suarez has joined Atletico after being pushed out by Barcelona, who allowed the 33-year-old to leave for free, with only an extra 5 million euros due in variables.
"His arrival is an opportunity for us to keep growing as a club and to have new energy as a team," said Simeone.
"We spoke before he went to Barcelona at a time when the possibility came up that he might join us. The last six years he's had have been incredibly successful.




"His teammates want to make him settle in as quickly as possible so his goals and game can help us win."
Simeone said Suarez trained with his new side on Friday and is in line to make his debut against Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano this weekend.
"Yesterday he had a long day, he finished training very well with the team," said Simeone.
"He seems to be so motivated and excited and of course he will be in the squad, available for the team. Tomorrow we will see if he starts or comes on in the second half."   -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suarez can take Atletico to a different level, says Simeone
Arsenal face acid test of Arteta revolution at Anfield
Ramos penalty snatches win for Real Madrid
Solskjaer admits Man Utd fortunate
Prize distribution ceremony of Sheikh Hasina Int'l Chess held
Chelsea hit back to draw at West Brom
Plan to arrange int'l chess tournament in 'Mujib Barsho'
Learnt the art of valuing teammates from Ponting, says Sharma


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft