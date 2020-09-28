Suarez can take Atletico to a different level, says Simeone





Suarez has joined Atletico after being pushed out by Barcelona, who allowed the 33-year-old to leave for free, with only an extra 5 million euros due in variables.

"His arrival is an opportunity for us to keep growing as a club and to have new energy as a team," said Simeone.

"We spoke before he went to Barcelona at a time when the possibility came up that he might join us. The last six years he's had have been incredibly successful.









"His teammates want to make him settle in as quickly as possible so his goals and game can help us win."

Simeone said Suarez trained with his new side on Friday and is in line to make his debut against Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano this weekend.

"Yesterday he had a long day, he finished training very well with the team," said Simeone.

