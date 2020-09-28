Prize distribution ceremony of Sheikh Hasina Int'l Chess held





State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell MP attended the ceremony as the chief guest and distributed the prizes.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) president and also president of South Asian Chess Federation Dr Benazir Ahmed was present as the special guest while Asian Chess Federation general secretary Hisham Al Taher virtually joined in the ceremony.

Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) vice president and Canadian University Chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat presided over the prize distribution ceremony. BCF general secretary Syed Shahab Uddin Shameem and Golden Sporting Club president Amir Ali Rana were also present on the occasion.

BCF general Secretary Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim told BSS that the prize money would be sent to the players' respective bank accounts taking permission of Bangladesh Bank through BCF.

He said fifteen local chess players, who took part in the prestigious tournament, were today given a cash prize of Taka 7,000 each in the prize distribution ceremony on behalf of the BCF president Dr Benazir Ahmed.

Earlier, GM Megaranto Susanto of Indonesia emerged unbeaten champion and Indian's GM SL Narayanan became runner-up while GM M Tabatabbaei Amin of Iran finished 3rd position in the three-day meet that concluded on Saturday last night.

GM Megaranto, GM Narayanan and GM Tabatabaei all three players earned seven points but their place was decided in the tie breaking system.

The tournament was arranged on the occasion of the 74th birthday celebration of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The total prize money of the tournament was U$$ 6,000 (six thousand) with the champions receive U$$ 1200, 2nd prize U$$ 800, 3rd prize U$$ 500, 4th prize U$$-300, 5th to 9th prizes U$$ 200 each and 10th to 16th Prizes U$$ 100 each.

A total of seventy four chess players - 49 players from Bangladesh and 25 players from fourteen countries took part in the tournament. Among the seventy four players, seventeen are grandmasters and six are International Masters.

The participating countries are Russia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Iran, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, The Maldives and host Bangladesh.

The tournament was sponsored by Canadian University of Bangladesh and organised by South Asian Chess

Council in association with Golden Sporting Club. -BSS



















