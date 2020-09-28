Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:24 AM
latest
Home Sports

Prize distribution ceremony of Sheikh Hasina Int'l Chess held

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

The prize distribution ceremony of Joytu Sheikh Hasina International Online Chess tournament was held in the city's local hotel today.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell MP attended the ceremony as the chief guest and distributed the prizes.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) president and also president of South Asian Chess Federation Dr Benazir Ahmed was present as the special guest while Asian Chess Federation general secretary Hisham Al Taher virtually joined in the ceremony.
Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) vice president and Canadian University Chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat presided over the prize distribution ceremony. BCF general secretary Syed Shahab Uddin Shameem and Golden Sporting Club president Amir Ali Rana were also present on the occasion.
BCF general Secretary Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim told BSS that the prize money would be sent to the players' respective bank accounts taking permission of Bangladesh Bank through BCF.
He said fifteen local chess players, who took part in the prestigious tournament, were today given a cash prize of Taka 7,000 each in the prize distribution ceremony on behalf of the BCF president Dr Benazir Ahmed.
Earlier, GM Megaranto Susanto of Indonesia emerged unbeaten champion and Indian's GM SL Narayanan became runner-up while GM M Tabatabbaei Amin of Iran finished 3rd position in the three-day meet that concluded on Saturday last night.
GM Megaranto, GM Narayanan and GM Tabatabaei all three players earned seven points but their place was decided in the tie breaking system.
The tournament was arranged on the occasion of the 74th birthday celebration of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The total prize money of the tournament was U$$ 6,000 (six thousand) with the champions receive U$$ 1200, 2nd prize U$$ 800, 3rd prize U$$ 500, 4th prize U$$-300, 5th to 9th prizes U$$ 200 each and 10th to 16th Prizes U$$ 100 each.
A total of seventy four chess players - 49 players from Bangladesh and 25 players from fourteen countries took part in the tournament. Among the seventy four players, seventeen are grandmasters and six are International Masters.
The participating countries are Russia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Iran, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, The Maldives and host Bangladesh.
The tournament was sponsored by Canadian University of Bangladesh and organised by South Asian Chess
Council in association with Golden Sporting Club.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suarez can take Atletico to a different level, says Simeone
Arsenal face acid test of Arteta revolution at Anfield
Ramos penalty snatches win for Real Madrid
Solskjaer admits Man Utd fortunate
Prize distribution ceremony of Sheikh Hasina Int'l Chess held
Chelsea hit back to draw at West Brom
Plan to arrange int'l chess tournament in 'Mujib Barsho'
Learnt the art of valuing teammates from Ponting, says Sharma


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft