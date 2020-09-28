Video
Chelsea hit back to draw at West Brom

Man Utd snatch 100th-minute win at Brighton

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Chelsea's English striker Tammy Abraham (2nd L) scores their third goal during the English Premier League football match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at The Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, central England, on September 26, 2020. photo: AFP

LONDON, SEPT 27: Free-spending Chelsea came from 3-0 down to salvage a 3-3 draw at newly-promoted West Brom, while Manchester United were rescued by Bruno Fernandes's 100th-minute penalty, awarded after the full-time whistle, to beat Brighton 3-2 on Saturday.
But it is Everton who are setting the early pace in the Premier League as they secured a third straight win in controversial circumstances, 2-1 at Crystal Palace.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard handed the captain's armband to Thiago Silva on his Premier League debut, but the Brazilian had a nightmare first 45 minutes as the Blues' defensive deficiencies were easily exposed.
Callum Robinson pounced on errors from Marcos Alonso and Silva to fire twice beyond Willy Caballero, who replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Chelsea goal.
Kyle Bartley then made it 3-0 to the Baggies, who had lost their opening two games back in the top flight.
Chelsea have spent a reported £220 million ($280 million) to try and close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race and even a spirited second-half fightback, which takes them to just four points from their first three games, could not hide the embarrassment of his side's defending for Lampard.
"It's two points lost,"  said Lampard. "You can have as many meetings as you want, but if you make clear mistakes, you give yourself a mountain to climb."
Mason Mount got the comeback started to a swerving long-range effort.
Substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi then swept home 20 minutes from time after a neat one-two with Kai Havertz.
And Tammy Abraham secured a point in stoppage time when he rolled in the rebound after Sam Johnstone had parried Mount's initial effort.
United bounced back from their 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, but had a lot of fortune on their side after being outplayed by Brighton.
The Seagulls hit the woodwork five times and thought they had earned a point themselves five minutes into stoppage time when Solly March headed home at the back post.
However, there was just enough time for United to mount another attack and Neal Maupay raised his arm to block Harry Maguire's header.    -AFP


