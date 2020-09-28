Plan to arrange int'l chess tournament in 'Mujib Barsho'





He was speaking as the chief guest in the prize distribution ceremony of Joytu Sheikh Hasina International Online Chess tournament held today in the city's local hotel.

"The first grandmaster of the subcontinent is our country's son. We have already near 1400 recognized chess players in the country…..I thank the organisers for arranging the tournament and also thank each participant of the tournament and hoped that Bangladesh will achieve something good on the World stage in chess.. we have plan that we'll arrange an international chess tournament on the occasion of "Mujib Barsho"," said the State Minister.

The tournament was arranged on the occasion of the 74th birthday celebration of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The State Minister said to deal with the situation of COVID-19 Bangladesh has set a rare example in the World under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh has now become a role model in the World under the active leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

Mentioning the Prime Minister's love and sincerity towards the sports, Russell portrayed the picture of massive development of sports field till the grassroots level during the present government and also assured to arrange infrastructure with permanent establishment for chess federation soon.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) president and also president of South Asian Chess Federation Dr Benazir Ahmed was present there as the special guest while Asian Chess Federation general secretary Hisham Al Taher virtually joined in the ceremony.

The BCF vice president and Canadian University Chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat presided over the prize distribution ceremony. Golden Sporting Club president Amir Ali Rana were, among others, also present on the occasion. -BSS















State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell MP today said they have a plan to arrange the international chess tournament on a large scale on occasion 'Mujib Barsho', the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.He was speaking as the chief guest in the prize distribution ceremony of Joytu Sheikh Hasina International Online Chess tournament held today in the city's local hotel."The first grandmaster of the subcontinent is our country's son. We have already near 1400 recognized chess players in the country…..I thank the organisers for arranging the tournament and also thank each participant of the tournament and hoped that Bangladesh will achieve something good on the World stage in chess.. we have plan that we'll arrange an international chess tournament on the occasion of "Mujib Barsho"," said the State Minister.The tournament was arranged on the occasion of the 74th birthday celebration of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.The State Minister said to deal with the situation of COVID-19 Bangladesh has set a rare example in the World under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh has now become a role model in the World under the active leadership of Sheikh Hasina.Mentioning the Prime Minister's love and sincerity towards the sports, Russell portrayed the picture of massive development of sports field till the grassroots level during the present government and also assured to arrange infrastructure with permanent establishment for chess federation soon.Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) president and also president of South Asian Chess Federation Dr Benazir Ahmed was present there as the special guest while Asian Chess Federation general secretary Hisham Al Taher virtually joined in the ceremony.The BCF vice president and Canadian University Chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat presided over the prize distribution ceremony. Golden Sporting Club president Amir Ali Rana were, among others, also present on the occasion. -BSS