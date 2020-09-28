Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:24 AM
latest
Home Sports

Learnt the art of valuing teammates from Ponting, says Sharma

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Ricky Ponting (L) and Rohit Sharma

Ricky Ponting (L) and Rohit Sharma

NEW DELHI, SEPT 27: Rohit Sharma, one of the most successful captains in the Indian Premier League, says he learnt the art of making teammates feel important from Australian great Ricky Ponting.
The India opener has led IPL side Mumbai Indians to a record four titles after being appointed Ponting's successor in the 2013 season of the Twenty20 tournament.
"I want to make sure the 10 guys who are playing and the other players on the bench, I should be talking to them and make them feel important," Sharma, who has also captained India in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, told India Today TV.
"And that is something that I learned from Ricky Ponting."
Ponting, currently coach of Delhi Capitals, stepped down as captain of Mumbai midway into the sixth IPL edition and Sharma eased into the role to help the team clinch its first title.
The 33-year-old Sharma led by example with his high-scoring role as opener with Mumbai winning three more IPL titles in 2015, 2017 and 2019.
It was last year that Mumbai trumped three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in the final to emerge as one the most successful T20 franchises across the cricketing world.
Sharma, who has played 224 one-day internationals, 32 Tests and 108 T20 matches for the national side, believes in giving youngsters freedom to perform.
"Those players will come out good or will be at their best when they are not under pressure," said Sharma.
"When there is not too much talking going on about them in the squad. They get to know all these things."   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suarez can take Atletico to a different level, says Simeone
Arsenal face acid test of Arteta revolution at Anfield
Ramos penalty snatches win for Real Madrid
Solskjaer admits Man Utd fortunate
Prize distribution ceremony of Sheikh Hasina Int'l Chess held
Chelsea hit back to draw at West Brom
Plan to arrange int'l chess tournament in 'Mujib Barsho'
Learnt the art of valuing teammates from Ponting, says Sharma


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft