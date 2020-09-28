BCB to celebrate PM's birthday with various programmes

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will celebrate the 74th birthday of honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by arranging various programmes.

Sheikh Hasina, the eldest of the five children of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Begum Fazilatunnesa, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on September 28 in 1947.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon, MP, will be present at the programme as chief guest.

On the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, BCB has arranged an offering of special prayers for her long and healthy life. Food will also be distributed to the less fortunate at the BCB National Cricket Academy Ground as well as in orphanages around Dhaka. The day's events will start at 1.00 PM at the Academy ground. -BSS







