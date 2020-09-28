Bangladeshi players to enter new biobubble on Wednesday





"We have given players a three-day break and they will again join the hotel on 30th September", the top BCB source, speaking exclusively over telephone from Dhaka. said.

"Few players left the hotel on Saturday and remaining left at 12 noon. Now only the foreign support staff are staying in the hotel".

"These players will be tested again on Tuesday and those who are Covid-19 negative will rejoin the hotel on Wednesday".

"The entire process of testing of the players and creating the bio secure bubble for the players again will be overseen by the BCB head physician Dr. Debashis Chaudhary '', the source further added.

"Further testing of the players will be done according to the Sri Lankan guidelines, which we are expecting in a day or two".

As of now, only one player (Abu Jayed Rahi) is found Coronavirus affected.

The BCB has not yet given up hope on visiting Sri Lanka.















