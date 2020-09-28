Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:23 AM
latest
Home Sports

BFF Election

BFF's legal notice to 'defamatory commenters'

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Sports Reporter

As the election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is closing by, different sorts of campaign and propaganda are taking place in tangible and virtual platforms. Sometimes these are done neglecting all the boundaries of decency and now, on Sunday, BFF serves a legal notice to those who are involved in such kinds of negligence and election manipulation.
The election for the executive committee of BFF is scheduled for the third of October and there is less than one week remaining before the vital moment of local football. At this moment, the governing body of local football is experiencing grave humiliation because of abusive words and aggressive campaign going on in the online platforms including different social media and websites.
As per the legal notice, recently, on the eighth of September, a post titling 'BFF Election 2020' was posted on the verified Facebook page of BFF to keep the fans updated regarding the election. There, a few users responded with 'slang, purposive, ill-mannered and indecent words, derogatory comments, personal attack and baseless information' and that way 'defamed the national federation'. To worsen the matter, a few of them even posted offensive comments about BFF Election on the official Facebook page of FIFA, the governing body of earth's football.
When the situation is like that BFF is trying to put an end to such conduct by serving the legal notice to all those people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suarez can take Atletico to a different level, says Simeone
Arsenal face acid test of Arteta revolution at Anfield
Ramos penalty snatches win for Real Madrid
Solskjaer admits Man Utd fortunate
Prize distribution ceremony of Sheikh Hasina Int'l Chess held
Chelsea hit back to draw at West Brom
Plan to arrange int'l chess tournament in 'Mujib Barsho'
Learnt the art of valuing teammates from Ponting, says Sharma


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft