BFF's legal notice to 'defamatory commenters'





The election for the executive committee of BFF is scheduled for the third of October and there is less than one week remaining before the vital moment of local football. At this moment, the governing body of local football is experiencing grave humiliation because of abusive words and aggressive campaign going on in the online platforms including different social media and websites.

As per the legal notice, recently, on the eighth of September, a post titling 'BFF Election 2020' was posted on the verified Facebook page of BFF to keep the fans updated regarding the election. There, a few users responded with 'slang, purposive, ill-mannered and indecent words, derogatory comments, personal attack and baseless information' and that way 'defamed the national federation'. To worsen the matter, a few of them even posted offensive comments about BFF Election on the official Facebook page of FIFA, the governing body of earth's football.

When the situation is like that BFF is trying to put an end to such conduct by serving the legal notice to all those people.















