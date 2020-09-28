Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:23 AM
latest
Home Back Page

New Indian envoy due in Dhaka Oct 5

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Diplomatic Correspondent

Newly- appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami is scheduled to reach Dhaka on October 5. Doraiswami has replaced Riva Ganguly Das.
However, he will hand over his credentials to President Abdul Hamid on October 8.




On August 13, the Indian external Affair Ministry has announced that Vikram Doraiswami was appointed for the post of the new Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh by the Indian government.
Hailing from Tamil Nadu in India, Vikram had his Masters degree in history from Delhi University. He can converse in Chinese and Urdu, and knows a little bit of French as well. He is fluent in Bangla and his wife is Bangali, according to the Indian High commission.
His father was serving Indian Air Force while the Liberation War of 1971 was going on. Vikram Doraiswami's father participated in the war.  Vikram Doraiswami worked for some days as a journalist before joining IFS.
Doraiswami, joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1992 and now serving as additional secretary of External Affairs Ministry.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Indian envoy due in Dhaka Oct 5
Bangladesh Mahila Parishad formed a human chain
Govt working to conserve marine biodiversity: Minister
BAF air defence exercise held
Writ filed seeking stay on O Level, A Level exams
Rights activists call for weekly press briefings on C-19
SC dismisses bail appeals of Destiny Group MD
Fakhrul slams ‘lawlessness’


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft