Govt working to conserve marine biodiversity: Minister





"As pollutions is posing serious threat to eco system, terrestrial and marine life the government has declared 1,738 sq km of the Swatch of No Ground in the South Bay of Bengal as a Marine Protected Area," said the minister.

Md Shahab Uddin made this remark in his inaugural address as the Chief Guest at the online 'Underwater Nature Exhibition and Discussion' organized by Save Hour Sea on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2020 on Sunday.

He also noted that this announcement had helped in the conservation and breeding of endangered marine dolphins, whales and sharks. In addition, with a view to conserving biodiversity, work is underway to declare 1,743 sq km area adjacent to St. Martin's Island as a Marine Protected Area.

A number of significant steps have been taken for the sustainable management of the overall aquatic biodiversity in the Bay of Bengal, especially dolphin conservation.

The Environment Minister said the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had declared St. Martin's Island and the area adjacent to Cox's Bazar-Teknaf beach and the Sundarbans as Ecologically Critical Area (ECA) to protect the coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Various programmes are being implemented in these areas for environmental protection including cleaning activities. He also ensured that conserving biodiversity and ecology will be possible if ECA announced by the government is implemented properly.

In addition, 52 coastal pollution hotspots have been identified, where work is being done to prevent pollution.

"Projects have also been taken up for sea biodiversity assessment. The present Awami League government is implementing a groundbreaking 100-year delta plan to build a developed and prosperous Bangladesh in the future." He added. He also noted that introducing eco tourism and environmental tourism is a must for country's better future. Cox's Bazar Development Authority Chairman Lt. Col. (Retd) Forkan Ahmed, LDMC, PSC presided over the programme.















