BAF air defence exercise held

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) on Sunday arranged air defence exercise 'ADEX-2020-2' in Dhaka, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Moulvibazar, Tangail and Bogura.

The aim of this exercise is to assess and evaluate the efficiency and capability of BAF air defence and also identify the weaknesses to build a more developed air defence system, said an Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Press Release on Sunday.

The pilots of BAF practiced different air combat manoeuvres and tactics.





