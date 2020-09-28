Video
Monday, 28 September, 2020
BAF air defence exercise held

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) on Sunday arranged air defence exercise 'ADEX-2020-2' in Dhaka, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Moulvibazar, Tangail and Bogura.
The aim of this exercise is to assess and evaluate the efficiency and capability of BAF air defence and also identify the weaknesses to build a more developed air defence system, said an Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Press Release on Sunday.
The pilots of BAF practiced different air combat manoeuvres and tactics.


