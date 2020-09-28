Video
Monday, 28 September, 2020
Writ filed seeking stay on O Level, A Level exams

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed with the High Court (HC) on Sunday seeking a stay order on O Level and A Level examinations scheduled to be held on October 1.
The petition also prayed to formulate a policy for examination, curriculum and the overall management of English medium schools. Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Moniruzzaman Lincon filed the writ petition on behalf of a student - Tamanna Tabassum, an A Level examinee, who could not take preparations for the examinations as their classes were closed due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.
The HC may hold hearing on the writ petition any day this week, Moniruzzaman Lincon said.
Secretary of Ministry of Education, Secretary and Additional Secretary of Higher Education Division and Director (operation and examination) of British Council were made respondents in the writ petition.
The O and A-level examinations are scheduled to start on October 1 although the classes remained suspended for seven months due to the pandemic.
On September 23, the Ministry of Education gave its approval, with some conditions, to hold O Level and A Level examinations. The British Council sent an application to the ministry on September 20 asking for the examinations to be held under the UK boards, Cambridge International and Pearson Edexcel.


