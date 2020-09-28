Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:23 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Rights activists call for weekly press briefings on C-19

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Health experts and rights activists call on the government to hold weekly press conferences with questions and answers sessions on Covid-19 situation.
At an online webinar, titled, "Covid-19: Pandemic, People, Government and Right to Information," organized by ARTICLE (an organization which monitors freedom of expression violations towards journalists and communicators) 19 on Saturday.
Speakers informed that from March to June 2020, ARTICLE 19 recorded 1,929 cases of violations of freedom of expression and right to information in the country. The number of victims in these incidents is 2,613. During this time 768 cases of violations of right to expression were recorded.
Health experts and rights activists at an online webinar, "Covid-19: Pandemic, People, Government and Right to Information," organized by ARTICLE 19 on September 26 in 2020, on the occasion of the International Day for Universal Access to Information (September 28) . This year UNESCO's theme for this significant day is saving Lives, Building Trust, Bringing Hope.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Indian envoy due in Dhaka Oct 5
Bangladesh Mahila Parishad formed a human chain
Govt working to conserve marine biodiversity: Minister
BAF air defence exercise held
Writ filed seeking stay on O Level, A Level exams
Rights activists call for weekly press briefings on C-19
SC dismisses bail appeals of Destiny Group MD
Fakhrul slams ‘lawlessness’


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft