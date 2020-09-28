Rights activists call for weekly press briefings on C-19





At an online webinar, titled, "Covid-19: Pandemic, People, Government and Right to Information," organized by ARTICLE (an organization which monitors freedom of expression violations towards journalists and communicators) 19 on Saturday.

Speakers informed that from March to June 2020, ARTICLE 19 recorded 1,929 cases of violations of freedom of expression and right to information in the country. The number of victims in these incidents is 2,613. During this time 768 cases of violations of right to expression were recorded.

Health experts and rights activists at an online webinar, "Covid-19: Pandemic, People, Government and Right to Information," organized by ARTICLE 19 on September 26 in 2020, on the occasion of the International Day for Universal Access to Information (September 28) . This year UNESCO's theme for this significant day is saving Lives, Building Trust, Bringing Hope.















