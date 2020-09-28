SC dismisses bail appeals of Destiny Group MD





A four-member virtual Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain delivered the dismissal orders as it has concluded hearing on the bail petitions on September 24. Senior lawyer Abdul Matin Khasru and Advocate Saeed Ahmed Raja argued for the bail petition for Rafiqul Amin while Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) counsel Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan opposed the plea.

On August 20, the HC scrapped the bail petition of Rafiqul Amin and ordered the lower court to dispose of his cases within next six months. Challenging the rejection order, Rafiqul submitted the bail petitions to the chamber judge court saying that he is sick and has been suffering in prison for an extended period of time.















