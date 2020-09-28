Video
Monday, 28 September, 2020
SC dismisses bail appeals of Destiny Group MD

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday dismissed two appeals against the High Court order that rejected bail of Destiny Group Managing Director Md Rafiqul Amin in connection with two money laundering cases involving Tk 4,200 crore.
A four-member virtual Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain delivered the dismissal orders as it has concluded hearing on the bail petitions on September 24. Senior lawyer Abdul Matin Khasru and Advocate Saeed Ahmed Raja argued for the bail petition for Rafiqul Amin while Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) counsel Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan opposed the plea.
On August 20, the HC scrapped the bail petition of Rafiqul Amin and ordered the lower court to dispose of his cases within next six months. Challenging the rejection order, Rafiqul submitted the bail petitions to the chamber judge court saying that he is sick and has been suffering in prison for an extended period of time.


