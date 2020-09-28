Video
Home Back Page

MC College Gang Rape

Fakhrul slams ‘lawlessness’

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Strongly denouncing the incident of a 'gang-rape' in a dormitory of Sylhet MC College, BNP on Sunday alleged that it has depicted the 'lawlessness and anarchic' situation created in the country by 'Awami League'.
"The incident at Sylhet MC College is horrific and shocking. It exposed the real scenario of the country where no one has any security now. A lawlessness and anarchic situation created by Awami League is now prevailing in the country," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, he said, "We strongly condemn this (rape) incident. We demand immediate arrest of the offenders of Chhatra League and put them under the law."
A 19-year-old married girl was reportedly raped by a group of youths in a dormitory of Sylhet MC College on Friday night. The rapists violated the girl around 7pm after tying up her husband in a room of the hostel.
Fakhrul said rape incidents marked a sharp rise since Awami League came to power. "The nation never witnessed such a rise in rape incidents in the past. It's the most shameful matter that the leaders of the student body of an old party like Awami League have involvement with all these incidents."
Even after nearly 50 years of the country's independence, he bemoaned that rape incidents are happening repeatedly. "Whenever Awami League has come to power in the country, such anarchy has increased and the law and order situation has deteriorated drastically. Awami League has succeeded in creating panic among people across the country."   -UNB


