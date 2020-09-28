Video
Monday, 28 September, 2020
Home Back Page

MC College Gang Rape

Govt on hard-line: Quader

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said that the government is on hard-line against those involved in the rape incident at the MC College dormitory in Sylhet.
Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said this while joining a discussion virtually on 'Sheikh Hasina the leader of humanity in tackling natural and man-made disasters' arranged by Relief and Social Welfare sub-committee of AL marking the 73th birth anniversary of party president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Quader said, "Law is running at its own pace in the country. The government doesn't interfere in the judiciary. The people of the country have seen that the government has not prevented law enforcer from taking legal action whether the criminals are the leaders and the supporters of the ruling party."
"The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also strict in the case of MC College in Sylhet. The culprit will not get any exemption," he added.
The AL general secretary said that they welcomed BNP's participation in the by-election but BNP's taking part in the by-polls was a part of its conspiracy.
He said, "BNP leaders and workers at grassroots are annoyed with the central leadership for the party's eye-washing participation in polls." AL Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury chaired the discussion.


