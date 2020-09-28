Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:23 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Need better ties for dev of region’s people: PM

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Outgoing Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly meets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganobhaban on Sunday. photo : pid

Outgoing Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly meets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganobhaban on Sunday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday emphasised on the need for a better cooperation with neighbouring countries for the development of the people of this region.
"We always think that better cooperation is needed with the neighbouring countries firstly for the development of the people of the region as our foreign policy is 'friendship to all and malice towards none'," she said.
The prime minister made the remarks when outgoing Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das called on her at her official residence Ganobhaban.
After the meeting, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.
Sheikh Hasina also said that the neighbouring countries can use Chattogram, Sylhet and Syedpur airports for their convenience.
Ihsanul Karim said the prime minister and the high commissioner discussed bilateral issues.
The Covid-19 situation and the protracted Rohingya crisis also came up during the talks, he said.
Riva Ganguly said the two countries are working together to combat the virus. She also appreciated the steps Bangladesh has taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to contain the pandemic.
The high commissioner lauded Bangladesh's economic development under the leadership of the prime minister amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
The high commissioner handed over a letter from Indian Premier Narendra Modi in which he (Modi) greeted Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of her 74th birthday. The high commissioner also wished the prime minister on the occasion of her birthday.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Indian envoy due in Dhaka Oct 5
Bangladesh Mahila Parishad formed a human chain
Govt working to conserve marine biodiversity: Minister
BAF air defence exercise held
Writ filed seeking stay on O Level, A Level exams
Rights activists call for weekly press briefings on C-19
SC dismisses bail appeals of Destiny Group MD
Fakhrul slams ‘lawlessness’


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft