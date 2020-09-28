Need better ties for dev of region’s people: PM



Outgoing Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly meets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganobhaban on Sunday. photo : pid

"We always think that better cooperation is needed with the neighbouring countries firstly for the development of the people of the region as our foreign policy is 'friendship to all and malice towards none'," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks when outgoing Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das called on her at her official residence Ganobhaban.

After the meeting, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.

Sheikh Hasina also said that the neighbouring countries can use Chattogram, Sylhet and Syedpur airports for their convenience.

Ihsanul Karim said the prime minister and the high commissioner discussed bilateral issues.

The Covid-19 situation and the protracted Rohingya crisis also came up during the talks, he said.

Riva Ganguly said the two countries are working together to combat the virus. She also appreciated the steps Bangladesh has taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to contain the pandemic.

The high commissioner lauded Bangladesh's economic development under the leadership of the prime minister amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The high commissioner handed over a letter from Indian Premier Narendra Modi in which he (Modi) greeted Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of her 74th birthday. The high commissioner also wished the prime minister on the occasion of her birthday. -UNB

















