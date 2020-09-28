Call to annul City Corpn Act ’93, to ameliorate misery of 60 lakh Ctg dwellers





In the previous Act the Commissioners were of three catagories: 1) Elected Commissioners, 2) Women Commissioners, and 3) Official Commissioners.

The chiefs of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), Customs Commissioner, WASA Managing Director and other chiefs of Public Service Organisations were considered Official Commissioners of the CCC.

But after the amendment to 1993 Act, the Official Commissioner posts had been abolished. As a result, the chiefs of public service organisations do not attend the meetings of the CCC.

So, the development works of the CCC have hit a snag causing immense sufferings to the city-dwellers. As the CCC is under an Administrator for 180 days only, it has become more difficult to run the day to day affairs of the corporation.

With the taking of charge by an Administrator on August 5, the posts of elected Councillors have also been cancelled as per Local Government Act.

As a result, 41 Wards of the Chattogram City Corporation are now operating without an elected Councillor or representative.

So, 60 lakh residents of the port city have been suffering immensely in getting Birth, Nationality or Warisan (Heir) certificates, including all other services rendered by the elected councillors.

An official Secretary of Ward is responsible for all the services of the ward inhabitants. The incumbent Administrator, Khurshed Alam Sujan, had assumed the office with much aplomb, but the results are quite negligible.

The incumbent Administrator and the rest of the administration officials have been making their rounds in the city on Scooty bikes regularly calling it a Caravan Programme.

He ordered the removal of illegal establishments from the footpaths of Jamalkhan area, illegal shops from Biplob Uddyan Premises and all other illegal occupations.

But the illegal occupants hardly heeded the CCC Administrator's call. Sources in the CCC said that the officers and employees did not also pay heed to the call of the Administrator appointed for only 180 days, of which 53 days have already elapsed.

Besides, he had constituted a 17-member Advisory Committee headed by MA Karim, former Chief Secretary including two former Mayors, AJM Nasiruddin and Mahumudul Islam Chowdhury to cooperate with him in discharging his duties.

The advisory body in a meeting on Saturday last suggested the annulment of the 1993 Act. Talking to the Daily Observer, former Mayor Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury opined that without the dissolution of 1993 Act, CCC could not work properly.

When contacted former Mayor M Manjurul Alam said everyone should extend cooperation to the incumbent Administrator to accomplish his tasks.

Khurshed Alam Sujan, Vice President of Chattogram City unit of Awami League has been appointed Administrator of CCC on August 5.















