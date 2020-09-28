Video
BANKING EVENT

AIBL gets new Risk Management Committee Chairman

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

Badiur Rahman has been elected as Chairman of Board Risk Management Commitee of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL). He was elected unanimously in the 351st  meeting of the Board held recently, says a press release.
Badiur Rahman is a Sponsor Director of AIBL.
He also is one of the Directors of AIBL Capital Market Services Ltd., Central Hospital Ltd., Human Resources Development Company Ltd. Millennium Information Solution Ltd. and HURDCO International School.
Badiur Rahman is associated with many social-welfare organizations.


