BANKING EVENT

Premier Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim along with Center for Renewable Energy Services Ltd (CRESL) Chairman Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury and bank officials, inaugurating bank's newly shifted Dhanmondi Satmosjid Road Branch to its new location at House No- 48, Satmasjid Road, Dhanmondi, Dhaka on Sunday. photo: Bank