US-Bangla to resume Muscat flights from Oct 1





Health protocols will be followed properly during the flights on Mondays and Thursdays, the private airlines said.

The flights will leave Dhaka at 10:00pm. Return flights will depart for Bangladesh at 2:00am (local time).

International flights were mostly grounded since the Covid-19 outbreak earlier this year. Many countries are now reopening their borders and resuming flight connectivity.

Currently, the US-Bangla Airlines is operating flights to Guangzhou and Doha. It plans to resume flights on other international routes soon as virus restrictions ease. It is operating on domestic routes maintaining health guidelines, the airlines said. -UNB



























