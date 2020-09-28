Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:22 AM
latest
Home Business

US-Bangla to resume Muscat flights from Oct 1

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The US-Bangla Airlines has decided to operate two weekly flights on the Dhaka-Muscat-Dhaka route from the beginning of the next month.
Health protocols will be followed properly during the flights on Mondays and Thursdays, the private airlines said.
The flights will leave Dhaka at 10:00pm. Return flights will depart for Bangladesh at 2:00am (local time).
International flights were mostly grounded since the Covid-19 outbreak earlier this year. Many countries are now reopening their borders and resuming flight connectivity.
Currently, the US-Bangla Airlines is operating flights to Guangzhou and Doha. It plans to resume flights on other international routes soon as virus restrictions ease. It is operating on domestic routes maintaining health guidelines, the airlines said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL gets new Risk Management Committee Chairman
BANKING EVENT
44 Indian banks identified for suspicious transactions
European airlines cutting fares to woo back passengers
US-Bangla to resume Muscat flights from Oct 1
Nissan to launch slew of new vehicles in China
Sonali Bank launches financial technology solution
India’s economy to see record contraction in 2020-21


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft