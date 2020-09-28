Nissan to launch slew of new vehicles in China





"The recovery in the Chinese market has been very remarkable, and our key segments have returned to the previous year's level if not slightly better," CEO Makoto Uchida said at a press conference at the Beijing auto show via a video link from Japan. "I expect this rebound to continue, but we need to watch for signs of trouble," he added.

Uchida and the company's China boss, Shohei Yamazaki, said Nissan will launch nine new and re-designed electric models in the world's biggest auto market by 2025, including plug-in electric vehicles and hybrid electric cars that charge with a gasoline engine.

Uchida's remarks come as investors express concern about Japan's second-largest carmaker, which has warned of a record $4.5 billion loss this year as the pandemic hampers its turnaround.

Growth in China is a key part of Nissan's effort to recover from rapid expansion that left it with dismal margins and an ageing portfolio that the automaker says is a result of a mismanagement by former boss Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested for financial misdeeds which he denies.

Nissan has pledged to cut 300 billion yen ($2.84 billion)from annual fixed costs and focus on each of the company's three biggest markets: China, the United States and Japan. -Reuters

























BEIJING, Sept 27: Nissan Motor's chief executive said on Saturday he planned to launch a number of new vehicles in the growing Chinese market over the next five years, including electrical cars, that could help the struggling Japanese automaker return to profit."The recovery in the Chinese market has been very remarkable, and our key segments have returned to the previous year's level if not slightly better," CEO Makoto Uchida said at a press conference at the Beijing auto show via a video link from Japan. "I expect this rebound to continue, but we need to watch for signs of trouble," he added.Uchida and the company's China boss, Shohei Yamazaki, said Nissan will launch nine new and re-designed electric models in the world's biggest auto market by 2025, including plug-in electric vehicles and hybrid electric cars that charge with a gasoline engine.Uchida's remarks come as investors express concern about Japan's second-largest carmaker, which has warned of a record $4.5 billion loss this year as the pandemic hampers its turnaround.Growth in China is a key part of Nissan's effort to recover from rapid expansion that left it with dismal margins and an ageing portfolio that the automaker says is a result of a mismanagement by former boss Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested for financial misdeeds which he denies.Nissan has pledged to cut 300 billion yen ($2.84 billion)from annual fixed costs and focus on each of the company's three biggest markets: China, the United States and Japan. -Reuters