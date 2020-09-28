Sonali Bank launches financial technology solution





SIL has transformed Sonali Bank's traditional banking services from different vendor's stand alone platform to a centrally controlled Intellect Core Banking platform and delivering International standard Banking services to its customers with Zero downtime, SIL said in a statement on Sunday.

It has also achieved the Bank closing year end process in 8 hours record for a Bank over 20 million customers. Sonali Intellect is handling total 20,891,593 customers with 19,273,607 accounts, completed last year end at 08.17 hr. which was 11.28 hour in 2018, the statement said.

SIL is a leading vendor in the BFSI (Banking, financial services and insurance) space that has a local development center in Bangladesh that brings the state-of-the-art global financial technology to Bangladesh market. Intellect CBS (core banking solution) has been made Bangladesh ready completely through its local development and support center.

Intellect's CBS implementation is a key milestone in the journey of SBL's 'Primary Banker' vision. Ability to quickly launch new products also resulted in an immediate and consistent increase in its customer base.

This technology transformation initiative has equipped SBL to compete directly with Private Commercial Banks while also providing efficient services to its existing customers. The CBS migration in SBL started in 2014 with 120 branches and successfully completed all 1209 branches in 2017, there after SBL opened 16 branches with CBS.

SBL which has 1225, branches across Bangladesh runs on Intellect CBS in full swing providing centralized online, real time banking platform that could provide enhanced functionality and superior customer experience.

"Intellect's CBS implementation helped us achieve our twin targets of enhancing enterprise efficiency and customer experience. We are happy to achieve this significant milestone. Intellect is the International Company having a strong local presence in Dhaka, giving us the unique advantage of providing our customers with unparalleled service with access to world renowned latest digital solutions," the statement quoted SBL CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan as saying on the achievement.

SIL Director Banesh Prabhu said: "Designed by bankers, Intellect® CBS is a highly scalable core banking platform that helped to achieve the milestone record of 8 hours closing year end process. With zero downtime, Sonali Bank has created a more engaging online experience and a more dynamic, responsive approach to its customers. "

Intellect was ranked #1 at IDC Financial Insights FinTech Rankings Real Results Awards 2016 for its core banking implementation at Sonali Bank.



























Sonali Bank Limited (SBL) and Intellect Design Arena Limited (IDAL) formed a joint venture financial technology solution provider incorporated as the Sonali Intellect Limited (SIL).SIL has transformed Sonali Bank's traditional banking services from different vendor's stand alone platform to a centrally controlled Intellect Core Banking platform and delivering International standard Banking services to its customers with Zero downtime, SIL said in a statement on Sunday.It has also achieved the Bank closing year end process in 8 hours record for a Bank over 20 million customers. Sonali Intellect is handling total 20,891,593 customers with 19,273,607 accounts, completed last year end at 08.17 hr. which was 11.28 hour in 2018, the statement said.SIL is a leading vendor in the BFSI (Banking, financial services and insurance) space that has a local development center in Bangladesh that brings the state-of-the-art global financial technology to Bangladesh market. Intellect CBS (core banking solution) has been made Bangladesh ready completely through its local development and support center.Intellect's CBS implementation is a key milestone in the journey of SBL's 'Primary Banker' vision. Ability to quickly launch new products also resulted in an immediate and consistent increase in its customer base.This technology transformation initiative has equipped SBL to compete directly with Private Commercial Banks while also providing efficient services to its existing customers. The CBS migration in SBL started in 2014 with 120 branches and successfully completed all 1209 branches in 2017, there after SBL opened 16 branches with CBS.SBL which has 1225, branches across Bangladesh runs on Intellect CBS in full swing providing centralized online, real time banking platform that could provide enhanced functionality and superior customer experience."Intellect's CBS implementation helped us achieve our twin targets of enhancing enterprise efficiency and customer experience. We are happy to achieve this significant milestone. Intellect is the International Company having a strong local presence in Dhaka, giving us the unique advantage of providing our customers with unparalleled service with access to world renowned latest digital solutions," the statement quoted SBL CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan as saying on the achievement.SIL Director Banesh Prabhu said: "Designed by bankers, Intellect® CBS is a highly scalable core banking platform that helped to achieve the milestone record of 8 hours closing year end process. With zero downtime, Sonali Bank has created a more engaging online experience and a more dynamic, responsive approach to its customers. "Intellect was ranked #1 at IDC Financial Insights FinTech Rankings Real Results Awards 2016 for its core banking implementation at Sonali Bank.