

Twenty more clients get Akash prizes

The first, second and third prize winners of the second week of September are- Sufal Chakma from Khagrachai, John Kumar Shah from Narayanganj and Md. Motaleb Miah from Tangail.

They respectively received 55'' LG TV, 43'' Samsung TV and 32'' Samsung TV, according to a press release issued by the parent company Beximco Communications Limited on Sunday.

The country's only legal DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider Akash offered this exclusive chance to its new subscribers by introducing Akash Fest.

Customers can win 20 television sets every week of this September participating the campaign.

New subscribers from every week who will buy Akash DTH connection, activate and recharge a minimum of BDT 399 or 249 will get a chance to join a quiz contest and the first 20 people to answer correctly in the shortest possible time will be selected as the winner on the basis of fastest finger first.

The winner and participant of a single week are not eligible to participate in the quiz for upcoming weeks of the month of September unless the winner or participant buys a new Akash DTH connection in the remaining week.

SMS containing a toll-free number for eligible participants to callback than eligible participants would have to give a missed call in the provided number and answer a single question and winner would be selected.

Akash is being enjoyed through the whole country with its widest distribution network. Now you can purchase AKASH connections anywhere in Bangladesh and the service can be enjoyed with the highest quality in every corner of Bangladesh.

































