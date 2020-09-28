Video
BEPZA celebrates Bangabandhu’s Bangla speech at UN

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020
Business Desk

Marking the Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has celebrated the day of "Bangabandhu's first Bangla speech at the 29th General Assembly of the United Nations on 25 September 1974."
The celebration was held at BEPZA Executive Office with a discussion meeting where the UN Speech of Bangabandhu was displayed through digital screen. A documentary titled 'Osomapto Mohakabbo' on Bangabandhu's life & works and historical events was also shown in the programme.
BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General S M Salahuddin said that Bangabandhu's speech delivered to the United Nations on September 25 was a courageous utterance and step towards establishing equitable rights, world peace and justice for the oppressed, deprived of the rights of the whole world.
Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan said that Bangabandhu delivered his maiden speech at the UN in Bangla language which had established the Bangla in a dignified position as a language before the world forum. Nafisa Banu, Member (Finance) also delivered her speech marking the auspicious day.
Among others, Secretary, General Managers and all levels employees of BEPZA were present in the program. Simultaneously, eight EPZs under BEPZA i.e. Chattogram, Dhaka, Cumilla, Ishwardi, Mongla, Uttara, Adamjee, Karnaphuli EPZ and BEPZA Economic Zone also observed the day  in the same way with due respect.


