

UAE’s Jafza signs MoU with Israeli trade body

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Uriel Lynn, President (FICC) signed the agreement virtually.

The MoU follows the normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel.

As part of the MOU, both sides will deploy all efforts to boost the expansion of contacts and foster new ties between partners of the UAE and Israel with an aim to promote trade. Both Jafza and the FICC will also share crucial information about new developments regarding economic relations between the countries, including regulations and plans and possibilities in terms of economic planning in the two countries.

Emphasising the significance of this accord, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World said: "The recent development in the UAE's and Israel's bilateral agreements has opened up new avenues in an array of sectors. We at DP World welcome this trailblazing move that will provide boundless growth opportunities. The establishment of direct ties between two dynamic and advanced economies in the Middle East will undoubtedly provide impetus to economic growth, transforming the business landscape in the UAE.

"Israel has phenomenal innovation and technological capabilities, whereas the UAE holds a prime position in the world of global trade and is one of the greatest business hubs in the world.

"According to the World Bank, the UAE is ranked fifth in the world with a gross domestic product purchasing power per capita of $74,000 (Dh271,580). And our growth figures demonstrate this. In fact, in the first quarter of 2020, the country's GDP amounted to Dh368.52 billion. We are hopeful that these figures will see a significant rise as this alliance has tremendous potential. We are optimistic that this agreement will bolster businesses and amplify trade in the UAE, Israel, and the wider region."

He added: "The message of peace will take a form of working together for the people of both countries. The diplomatic breakthrough has paved a way to spur economic growth in both countries.

"Trade ties will definitely benefit both sides as Israel and the UAE have an enviable list of achievements and great potential, and we hope to utilise this prowess to boost growth. We share a similar outlook with Jafza, regarding opportunities and the commitment to promote economic stability. -Khaleej Times



























