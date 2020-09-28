Trust Bank to issue Tk 4b subordinated bond





The issuance of 'TBL Fully Redeemable Non-Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Bond-V' is subject to approval of the regulatory authorities- Bangladesh Bank (BB) and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), said an official disclosure on Sunday.

The bank will issue the bond for raising fund to strengthen the capital base, according to a disclosure of the bank. Its share traded between Tk 23 and Tk 31.50 in the last one year.

The bank's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 1.14 for April-June 2020 as against Tk 1.08 for April-June 2019.

In six months for January-June 2019, its consolidated EPS was Tk 2.10 for January-June 2020 as against Tk 1.77.

The consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was Tk 39.76 for January-June 2020 as against Tk. 32.91 for January-June 2019. The consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk 27.10 as on June 30, 2020 and Tk 23.35 as on June 30, 2019.

The bank disbursed 5.0 per cent cash and 5.0 per cent stock dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2019.









The bank's paid-up capital is Tk 6.43 billion and authorised capital is Tk 10 billion, while the number of securities is 643.29 million. The sponsor-directors own 60 per cent stake in the bank, while institutional investors own 17.49 per cent, foreign 0.73 per cent, and the general public 21.78 per cent as on August 31, 2020.





