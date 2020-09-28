Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 September, 2020, 6:21 AM
latest
Home Business

Trust Bank to issue Tk 4b subordinated bond

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

The board of directors of Trust Bank Limited has approved the issuance of fully redeemable non-convertible unsecured subordinated bond worth Tk 4 billion only to strengthen the capital base.
The issuance of 'TBL Fully Redeemable Non-Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Bond-V' is subject to approval of the regulatory authorities- Bangladesh Bank (BB) and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), said an official disclosure on Sunday.
The bank will issue the bond for raising fund to strengthen the capital base, according to a disclosure of the bank. Its share traded between Tk 23 and Tk 31.50 in the last one year.
The bank's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 1.14 for April-June 2020 as against Tk 1.08 for April-June 2019.
In six months for January-June 2019, its consolidated EPS was Tk 2.10 for January-June 2020 as against Tk 1.77.
The consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was Tk 39.76 for January-June 2020 as against Tk. 32.91 for January-June 2019. The consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk 27.10 as on June 30, 2020 and Tk 23.35 as on June 30, 2019.
The bank disbursed 5.0 per cent cash and 5.0 per cent stock dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2019.




The bank's paid-up capital is Tk 6.43 billion and authorised capital is Tk 10 billion, while the number of securities is 643.29 million. The sponsor-directors own 60 per cent stake in the bank, while institutional investors own 17.49 per cent, foreign 0.73 per cent, and the general public 21.78 per cent as on August 31, 2020.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL gets new Risk Management Committee Chairman
BANKING EVENT
44 Indian banks identified for suspicious transactions
European airlines cutting fares to woo back passengers
US-Bangla to resume Muscat flights from Oct 1
Nissan to launch slew of new vehicles in China
Sonali Bank launches financial technology solution
India’s economy to see record contraction in 2020-21


Latest News
Dhaka urges Riyadh to increase flights to carry expats
MC College gang-rape: Two more accused arrested
OPEC turns 60 at ‘critical moment’ for virus-hit oil
16 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chinese coal mine
Attorney General to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard
Law Minister mourns Attorney General's death
14-day quarantine will affect players’ fitness: Russell
PM’s 74th birthday Monday
JS committee asks to complete online news portal registration quickly
BCL won't take responsibility of rapists, Nur declared unwanted on campus
Most Read News
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam no more
Sonali Bank achieves major milestone
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held
4 of a family killed in Dinajpur wall collapse
AL candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
MC College gang rape: Prime accused Saifur held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft