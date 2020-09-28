DSE ends mixed, CSE gains amid choppy trade





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 7.16 points or 0.14 per cent to 4,971 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 10.41 points to 1,690 at the close of the trading when and the DSE Shariah Index fell to 1,121 declining 4.71 points.

Turnover rose to Tk 10.34 billion, up 17 per cent from the previous session's Tk 8.81 billion.

Losers outnumbered the gainers as out of 357 issues traded, 210 closed lower, 106 ended higher while 41 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 205,197 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 391.66 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap on the DSE however, rose to Tk 3,952 billion on from Tk 3,946 billion in the previous session.

Meanwhile, Walton Hi-Tech Industries shares continued to soar as its price closed at Tk 609.50 on Sunday, soaring 7.50 per cent over the previous session.

Its share price jumped Tk 357.50 or 142 per cent in the just three straight sessions on issue price of Tk 252 each. There were few sellers compared to buyers, for which its trade came to a halt at one point like the previous two days.

Market analysts said the cautious investors continued booking profit on majors sectors' issues which saw substantial gains the past few weeks while optimistic investors took positions on lucrative stocks.

Top negative index contributors were Grameenphone, British American Tobacco, National Life, Beximco and Berger Paints, according to data from amarstock.com, a stock market data analyst.

The insurance sector dominated the turnover chart with Sandhani Life Insurance topped the turnover list with shares worth nearly Tk 436 million changing hands, closely followed by Sonar Bangla Insurance, Beximco Pharma, LankaBangla Finance and Eastland Insurance.

Asia Pacific Insurance was the best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Ring Shine Textiles was the worst loser, losing 8.97 per cent following its factory closure news.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) dropped 16 points to close at 14,193 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shed 13 points to close at 8,510.

Of the issues traded, 156 declined, 104 advanced and 30 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 17.95 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 314 million.





































