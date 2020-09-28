Four day workshop on Sukuk in progress in city





The inaugural ceremony was held through online zoom platform. It is being held every day from 2:00pm to 5:30pm and is scheduled to end on Tuesday, September 29.

Finance Secretary MrAbdur RoufTalukder participated in the event as chief guest. Acting chairman of Central Shariah Board M. Azizul Huq presided over the event, its secretary general Md. Abdullah Sharif moderated it.

Finance Ministry, Bangladesh Bank, Securities and Exchange Commission, BIBM, commercial banks HBFC, ICB and asset management companies took part.

Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder said Bangladesh government is shortly going to introduce Sukuk (Islamic bonds) for financing development activities. Many countries practice this product. So, Bangladesh is also going to introduce it.

M. Azizul Huq said the government is preparing to introduce Sukuk and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has already issued regulations by this time.

He said Bangladesh Bank is also going to finalize required guidelines. Some corporate bodies including banks are waiting for marketing the products. About 250 persons directly participated in the opening of the workshop. Many others saw it thorogh Facebook pages and Youtube channel of Shariah board.

The special guests in the event included: Executive Director of International Shari'ah Research Academy for Islamic Finance (ISRA) Prof. Dr. Mohamad Akram Laldin, Secretary General of Bahrain based Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) Omar Mustafa Ansari, Former Finance Secretary Arastoo Khan and DG of BIBM Md. Akhtaruzzaman were present among host of others.



















