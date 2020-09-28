Only 1 among 1960 SMEs gets stimulus fund: BIGD





After lifting the lockdown imposed during the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak, most enterprises find the new situation is hardly positive to overcome the loss in sales and profit and while paying expenses, such as rent, utility bills, employee salary, etc. to keep the business running.

The findings of the survey were presented on Sunday in a webinar in the city. Asadul Islam, Professor of Economics at Monash University and Atiya Rahman, Senior Research Associate at BIGD presented these findings.

They said though the government financial stimulus package has ignited hope of overcoming the unnerving crisis impacted by the pandemic, only 63 percent of small enterprises, they surveyed know about the package and only 3 percent have applied for the support. What is even more appealing is that only one among the 1,960 surveyed has received financial support so far.

As a way out to recovery from severe Covid-19 impact, the BIGD survey has pointed out that that small and medium enterprises which received intensive training from BRAC on occupational health and safety (OHS) are making double profit in the low level of business compared to non-recipients of training since lifting of the lockdown.

The survey conducted over 2,000 light engineering (LE) firms finds that they are making greater profit and the trend of positive impact of BRAC's OHS training is continuing past the lockdown. It indicates the value and significance of providing such training to more enterprises so that they may handle shocks like the COVID-19 pandemic better in the future.

The study finds only 2 percent of LE enterprises were fully open and 29 percent were partially open during the lockdown. Since reopening 61 percent of the enterprises are now fully operating and more than one-third (37pc) are cutting down either their business days or hours.

Though their operational status has improved, small business enterprises are still experiencing an immense drop in their sales-about 55 percent down from their pre-COVID level. Due to the nature of their service, the study finds certain service sectors where physical interaction is essential, such as beauty parlours, hotels, tailoring-- they are facing a severe drop in sales and many on the verge of collapse.

It said the pandemic has put poorer enterprises at higher risk of a permanent shutdown. The enterprises which had lower capital in pre-Covid period are less likely to operate business at full capacity after lifting the lockdown.

Poorer enterprises experienced a 49 percent drop rate while the rate is 25 percent among the richest enterprises. Moreover 61 percent SMEs surveyed are facing a shortage of raw materials due to supply chain disruption. Majority of them are either reducing production or increasing their product prices to avoid losses.





























