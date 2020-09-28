Video
Monday, 28 September, 2020
BB’s Tk 3000cr Fund For Low Income Groups

Seven SoBs yet to disburse any in five months

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Low income people awaiting for government help in Dhaka during recent lockdown.

Seven out of eight state-owned banks (SoB) in the country are yet to disburse any loan to low-income groups such as farmers and marginal or small businesses from Tk 3,000 crore Bangladesh Bank's  revolving refinance scheme in five months.
These are supposed to be disbursed through selected NGOs.
State-owned BASIC Bank, however, has so far sanctioned only Tk 65.5 crore in loans under the scheme against its Tk 75 crore disbursement target. The fund was launched on April 20 this year with a view to supporting the low-income group.
As per the guidelines, customers are supposed to get loans from the package at the rate of 9 per cent interest from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) while the BB would provide fund to banks at 1 per cent service charge and banks would forward it to NGOs for loan at 3.5 per cent interest.
Forty-two banks including the eight SoBs signed memorandums of understanding with the central bank for the implementation of the package.
When the deals were signed, banks had voluntarily set loan disbursement targets and mentioned that they would achieve the targets by December this year. But it failed to happen.
The seven SoBs such as Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali, Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB), Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL) and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RKUB) yet to start loan giving if they take it seriously.
Officials at Bangladesh Bank said that the state-owned banks were supposed to be on the frontline but their response appears to be very poor, they said.
Asked about the reason for non-disbursement of loans Agrani Bank managing director Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam told The Daily Observer on Saturday, 'We are not lagging behind in disbursing loans to the low-income people. We are giving equal importance to the package as we are giving to the implementation of packages for high volume.
 'As part of our measures, we have already shortlisted two NGOs through which the loans would be disbursed,' Shams-ul said, adding that the loans would be disbursed within the given deadline.
As per BB data, total stimulus loan disbursement target for the eight SoBs' was Tk 491 crore. It was  Tk 125 crore for Sonali, Tk 100 crore for Janata, Tk 100 crore for Rupali, Tk 75 crore for BASIC, Tk 45.5 crore for RAKUB, Tk 40 crore for Agrani, Tk 5 crore for BKB and rest Tk 1 crore for BDBL.
The BB data showed 42.69 per cent or Tk 1,280.62 crore of the refinance package has so far been approved by 18 banks for disbursement to 55 NGOs, also known as microcredit financial institutions.


