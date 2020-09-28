Video
One killed, 3 injured in wall collapse

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

MAGURA, Sept 27: A construction worker was killed and three others were injured after a portion of a concrete wall fell on them at Collegepara on Hazi Shaheb road in Magura town on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Roman, 25, son of Moazzem Ali of Alidhani village in Sadar upazila.
Ashraf Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said part of a concrete wall collapsed on some people while they were building a drain around 11:00am.
Roman was killed and three others were injured.
The injured - Ramjan, 25, Russel, 26 and Shakil, 27 - were taken to Magura 250-bed hospital.   -UNB


