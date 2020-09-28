Rajshahi enters smart license system era





Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Humayun Kabir Khandaker opened the distribution programme held at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner in Rajshahi on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil, Deputy Director of Local Government Division Shahana Akter Jahan and Additional Deputy Commissioner Nazrul Islam were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Humayun Kabir said the smart license management system is the milestone of building the present government's vision 2021 as well as digital Bangladesh.

Instead of paper, the smart cards characterized with biometric security like other special securities will enhance civic services.

He also said all sorts of necessary information about the modern smart solutions and firearms will be available in a single address. As a result, the use of fake licenses will be stopped side by side with increasing the government revenue.

As a whole, it will play a vital role towards ensuring public security besides protecting social discipline and expanding the trade and business.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil told the meeting that the district administration has launched the system in order to reach the civic services to the peoples' doorsteps with the ultimate goal to implement the digital system.

















