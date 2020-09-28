Video
89pc Covid-19 patients recover in Rangpur division

Published : Monday, 28 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

RANGPUR, Sept 27: Around 89 percent coronavirus patients have recovered since the outbreak of the pandemic in the division against the infection rate of 17.44 percent.
"A total of 10,555 COVID-19 patients out of 11,864 infected have, so far, healed at the recovery rate of 89 percent in the division," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said on Sunday.
Meanwhile, a total of 68,027 collected samples of Rangpur division were tested till Saturday, and of them, 11,864 were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of 17.44 percent.
The recovery rate continues increasing during the last more than three consecutive weeks following improved treatments and health services being provided to the patients amid a falling trend in the infection rate.
"The average COVID-19 infection rate of 17.44 percent is currently 5.10 times less that the recovery rate of 89 percent in the division," Dr. Siddiqui said.
Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients rose to 10,555 with the healing of 38 more infected people on Saturday across the division.
Among the 10,555 recovered COVID-19 patients, 2,458 of Rangpur, 550 of Panchagarh, 980 of Nilphamari, 782 of Lalmonirhat, 816 of Kurigram, 784 of Thakurgaon, 3,166 of Dinajpur and 1,019 of Gaibandha districts.
Meanwhile, only 51 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported after testing 376 collected samples at the two COVID-19 laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur on Saturday raising their total number to 11,864 in the division.
The district-wise break-up of the total 11,864 patients now stands at 2,802 in Rangpur, 610 in Panchagarh, 1,052 in Nilphamari, 854 in Lalmonirhat, 897 in Kurigram, 1,119 in Thakurgaon, 3,370 in Dinajpur and 1,160 Gaibandha.
Acting Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Sultan Ahmed said the total number of fatalities remained steady at 212 as no more death was reported from anywhere in the division on Saturday.
The district-wise break-up of the total fatalities now stands at 48 in Rangpur, 72 in Dinajpur, 20 each in Thakurgaon and Nilphamari, 15 in Kurigram, 14 each in Gaibandha and Panchagarh and nine in Lalmonirhat.
"The average casualty rate currently stands at 1.78 percent in the division," he said.
Among the total infected patients, 97 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after recovery of 10,555 patients and 212 deaths while 1,000 remaining in home isolations.   -BSS


