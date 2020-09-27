Video
Dr Kamal’s Gonoforum splits

Montu, Prof Sayeed, Subrata join hands

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Staff Correspondent

Gonoforum has split as some influential leaders of the party including former secretary general Mostafa Mohsin Montu, executive presidents Prof Abu Sayeed and Subrata Chowdhury have come out showing no confidence on the leadership of the party president Dr Kamal Hossain and general secretary Reza Kibria.
A faction of Gonoforum leaders led by Montu on Saturday decided to hold the party's national council on December 26 for ousting party general secretary Reza Kibria.
The decision was taken
at an extended meeting of the party central committee convened by the faction at the Jatiya Press Club.
Gonoforum's incumbent president Dr Kamal Hossain and general secretary Dr Reza Kibria were not invited to the meeting.
While talking to journalists after the extended meeting party executive president Prof Abu Sayeed said their meeting has decided to hold the national council of Gonoforum on December 26 to make it a people-oriented and a stronger party.
He said, "We have formed a 201-member preparatory committee, led by Mostafa Mohsin Montu, to hold the council."
The meeting decided to expel party general secretary Dr Reza Kibria, presidium members AOM Shafique Ullah, Adv Mohsin Rashid and organising secretary Mostaque Ahmed for violating party discipline and constitution and indulging in activities that go against the party's interest and organisational unity," Prof Abu Sayeed added.
They claimed that 283 leaders, including representatives from 52 districts, were present at the meeting.
Replying to a question whether Dr Kamal Hossian will remain with them or not, Montu said, "It will be decided at the party's national council and delegates will take the decision on Dr Kamal."




Montu also said, "We still believe that Dr Kamal will come with us and he will boycott controversial leaders. If he does not come then the party's councillors and delegates will take a decision on the expulsion of Dr Kamal in the next council."
Replying to a question whether Gonoforum will remain with the BNP-led political alliance 'Oikyofront' or not, Montu said, "We haven't taken any decision on the Oikyofront issue. We have a council preparation meeting ahead. We will take a decision there."
However, Gonoforum president Dr Kamal Hossain and general secretary Reza Kibria on Tuesday in a press statement said the meeting scheduled for September 26 was 'unconstitutional' and that none but Kamal and Reza had the right to convene such a meeting.
In the extended meeting, Gonoforum's Subrata Chowdhury, presidium member Jaglul Haider Afrik and organizing secretary Latiful Bari Hameem, among others, were present.



