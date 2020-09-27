1,106 new virus cases, another 36 die in 24hr





Some 1,106 people were tested positive for Covid-19 during the same period and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 357,873.

In the same period, 10,680 samples were collected and 10,765 were tested in 104 laboratories across the country. So far, 1,898,775 samples have been tested in the country.

The latest day's infection rate was 10.27 per cent while the overall infection rate was 18.85 per cent and death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

Some 1,753 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the total number of recoveries reached 268,777. The recovery rate currently stands at 75.10 per cent

Among the deceased of Saturday, 25 were men and 11 were women. Besides, 23 of them in Dhaka, eight in Chattogram, two in Sylhet and one each in Khulna, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions. Of them, 35 have died in different hospitals while one at home.

So far, 3,974 men and 1,155 women have died from Covid-19 across the country.

Division wise fatalities- 2,546 of the deceased in Dhaka division, 1,060 in Chattogram, 429 in Khulna, 336 in Rajshahi, 237 in Rangpur, 226 in Sylhet, 187 in Barishal and 108 in Mymensingh.

Currently, there are 83,967 active cases in the country. Bangladesh is seeing 2101.35 infections, 1,578.20 recoveries per million while 30.12 are dying against the same number.

The country's first cases were detected on March 8 this year. The first death from the virus was reported 10 days later, on March 18.

However, the global coronavirus death toll will officially touch the one-million mark within the next few days.

According to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the death toll was recorded 987,593 as of Saturday morning.

Besides, the confirmed Covid-19 cases have exceeded 32.4 million globally. More than 22 million recoveries have been registered globally.

The US has registered 203,657 deaths and more than seven million cases - both the highest in the world.









India reported another 86,052 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a declining trend with recoveries exceeding new cases this week.





The country on Saturday reported 36 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the virus at 5,129, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Some 1,106 people were tested positive for Covid-19 during the same period and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 357,873.In the same period, 10,680 samples were collected and 10,765 were tested in 104 laboratories across the country. So far, 1,898,775 samples have been tested in the country.The latest day's infection rate was 10.27 per cent while the overall infection rate was 18.85 per cent and death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.Some 1,753 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the total number of recoveries reached 268,777. The recovery rate currently stands at 75.10 per centAmong the deceased of Saturday, 25 were men and 11 were women. Besides, 23 of them in Dhaka, eight in Chattogram, two in Sylhet and one each in Khulna, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions. Of them, 35 have died in different hospitals while one at home.So far, 3,974 men and 1,155 women have died from Covid-19 across the country.Division wise fatalities- 2,546 of the deceased in Dhaka division, 1,060 in Chattogram, 429 in Khulna, 336 in Rajshahi, 237 in Rangpur, 226 in Sylhet, 187 in Barishal and 108 in Mymensingh.Currently, there are 83,967 active cases in the country. Bangladesh is seeing 2101.35 infections, 1,578.20 recoveries per million while 30.12 are dying against the same number.The country's first cases were detected on March 8 this year. The first death from the virus was reported 10 days later, on March 18.However, the global coronavirus death toll will officially touch the one-million mark within the next few days.According to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the death toll was recorded 987,593 as of Saturday morning.Besides, the confirmed Covid-19 cases have exceeded 32.4 million globally. More than 22 million recoveries have been registered globally.The US has registered 203,657 deaths and more than seven million cases - both the highest in the world.India reported another 86,052 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a declining trend with recoveries exceeding new cases this week.