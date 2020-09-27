Biman issuing tickets for  Saudi-bound migrants



Bangladeshi migrant workers line up outside the Biman office in the capital on Saturday to buy tickets to return to Saudi Arabia. PHOTO: OBSERVER

It will now issue tickets for those who have tickets for March this year and whose flight schedules were cancelled during the period due to Covid 19 pandemic. After completion of issuing tickets of the stranded migrants, who failed to return during the period, new tickets will be issued gradually, according to Biman authority.

Meanwhile, though a schedule flight of Biman has left for KSA with all its passengers, the Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) authority on Saturday refused to carry 32 Bangladeshi migrants, who have shown Covid 19 negative certificates from unauthorised private hospitals, to the country.









Despite having valid travel pass and documents including air tickets the migrants will not be able to travel the country until they can collect one from the authorised government hospitals. On the other hand, the Biman has decided to operate at least a flight on Thursday from October 1 this year on the Dhaka-Singapore-Dhaka route. The Biman authority has asked all, who has valid documents, to communicate with Biman sales office for getting their desired tickets. While talking to media, Biman's Managing Director Md. Mokabbir Hossain, also chief executive officer of the state-owned air travel company, said that they have started issuing air tickets to the stranded Bangladeshi migrants who are waiting to return to their workplace with valid documents and tickets. Tickets of those, which were cancelled earlier during Covid 19 pandemic due to restriction on flights operation, will be reissued first. The authority has already started issuing tickets for those whose tickets were cancelled in the beginning. Initially, tickets for booking of March 16-17 were issued. Now, tickets for March 18, 19, 20 and 21 are being issued. Gradually, all cancelled tickets will be reissued, he said.

He said that the cancelled tickets of March 21 will be reissued on September 27 (Sunday) from the Biman's all sales offices.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China has decided to allow 'Resident Permit Holders' to entry into the country effective from September 28, 2020. Meanwhile, hundreds of stranded migrant workers have fought again for air tickets to Saudi Arabia as they gathered in Dhaka. They began queuing up outside the offices of Saudia in Karwan Bazar and Biman Bangladesh Airlines in Motijheel on Saturday. About 800 migrant workers gathered outside the Saudia office at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

