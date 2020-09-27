Video
Sunday, 27 September, 2020
Eight Cox’s Bazar police stations get new OCs

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Sept 26: After a major reshuffle in Cox's Bazar police force, eight police stations, including Teknaf, got new officers-in-charge (OCs) on Saturday.
The move was informed by a notification, signed by Md Hasanuzzaman, superintendent of Cox's Bazar police on Friday.
The newly appointed OCs are Sheikh Munir-Ul Gias for Sadar Model Police Station, Md Hafizur Rahman for Teknaf Model Police Station, Ahmed Sanjur Morshed for Ukhia Police Station, Mohammad Abdul Hai for Moheshkhali Police Station, Shaker Mohammad Jobaer for Chakoria Police Station, KM Azmiruzzaman for Ramu Police Station, Mohammad Saifur Rahman Mazumdar for Pekua Police Station and Mohammad Jalal Uddin for Kutubdia Police Station, according to the notification.


